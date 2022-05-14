The Hidden Room is now available on Linux!

Hey there!
The Hidden Room is now available for Linux!
If you're having issues with the game on Linux, please create a Steam Discussion :)
Version 1.4 has also been released, fixing minor issues.
Thanks!
