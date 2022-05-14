 Skip to content

The Hidden Room update for 14 May 2022

The Hidden Room is now available on Linux!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!
The Hidden Room is now available for Linux!
If you're having issues with the game on Linux, please create a Steam Discussion :)
Version 1.4 has also been released, fixing minor issues.

Thanks!

