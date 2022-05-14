 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Project Wunderwaffe Playtest update for 14 May 2022

Added descriptions to the Technology Tree

Share · View all patches · Build 8740177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

✅ Added descriptions to the Technology Tree

✅ Scroll action in Technology Tree is fixed

✅ Speed of map panning when "Shift" is pressed (WSAD + Shift) is increased

✅ Operation of control buttons in the start information windows is improved

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.