v0.47 patch notes

Bugs:
- Fixed a bug where if you closed the game during the game intro cutscene your starting gold would be 0.
- Reworked on hit system so the target of a multi hit attack will not double activate artifacts.
- Fixed some centaur attacks not calculating damage correctly
- Fixed encourage drawing in the wrong spot
- Fixed bear trap name display
- Fixed weird flashing effects on some multi attacks like stampede and bee swarm
- fixed shallow bowl and proximity mind hitting big enemies multiple times
- Fixed a map error on floor 22 and 52 of the cave
- Fixed some font issues with the courier font option.
- Fixed a bug where if you won a battle by defeating an enemy with a status condition, you could continue to use skills.
- Fixed having fractions of gold.
- Fixed fruit giving energy to the wrong girl
- Fixed a number of impossible floors in the jungle
- Fixed a bug where if you sealed more than 16 girls, the bottom most girl would not appear in the unseal menu
- Fixed a bug where if you rapidly clicked when attacking an enemy you could attack twice
- Fixed rapid fire placement
- Fixed a drawing error with camoflage
QoL:
- Energy is now shown in battle
Balance:
- Buffed artifacts that give status conditions
- Skills that give status conditions will now scale with damage dealt.
- Reduced Slime hp scaling
- Buffed ticking watch base damage
- Increased healing skills' base values(excluding honey drink).
- Increased armor skills' base values.
- Hives are now immune to bleed
- Cutting attacks now inflict bleed (excluding elf's blade dance and arrow barrage)
- Hellfire now activates on hit effects.
- Energy restoring moves now restore more energy
- Adjusted skill challenge scaling to be harder at higher tiers and less noisy.
- Skill challenges are impacted less by team trust levels.
- Warning Sign and Wishing Well now give more luck
- Skipping a turn will now always restore a little energy.
