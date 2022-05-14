 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 14 May 2022

v0.47 patch notes

Build 8740165

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where if you closed the game during the game intro cutscene your starting gold would be 0.
  • Reworked on hit system so the target of a multi hit attack will not double activate artifacts.
  • Fixed some centaur attacks not calculating damage correctly
  • Fixed encourage drawing in the wrong spot
  • Fixed bear trap name display
  • Fixed weird flashing effects on some multi attacks like stampede and bee swarm
  • fixed shallow bowl and proximity mind hitting big enemies multiple times
  • Fixed a map error on floor 22 and 52 of the cave
  • Fixed some font issues with the courier font option.
  • Fixed a bug where if you won a battle by defeating an enemy with a status condition, you could continue to use skills.
  • Fixed having fractions of gold.
  • Fixed fruit giving energy to the wrong girl
  • Fixed a number of impossible floors in the jungle
  • Fixed a bug where if you sealed more than 16 girls, the bottom most girl would not appear in the unseal menu
  • Fixed a bug where if you rapidly clicked when attacking an enemy you could attack twice
  • Fixed rapid fire placement
  • Fixed a drawing error with camoflage

QoL:

  • Energy is now shown in battle

Balance:

  • Buffed artifacts that give status conditions
  • Skills that give status conditions will now scale with damage dealt.
  • Reduced Slime hp scaling
  • Buffed ticking watch base damage
  • Increased healing skills' base values(excluding honey drink).
  • Increased armor skills' base values.
  • Hives are now immune to bleed
  • Cutting attacks now inflict bleed (excluding elf's blade dance and arrow barrage)
  • Hellfire now activates on hit effects.
  • Energy restoring moves now restore more energy
  • Adjusted skill challenge scaling to be harder at higher tiers and less noisy.
  • Skill challenges are impacted less by team trust levels.
  • Warning Sign and Wishing Well now give more luck
  • Skipping a turn will now always restore a little energy.
