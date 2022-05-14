Weekly Progress Report #85

This week was also focused on marketing and key distribution via Keymailer. In terms of actual game changes, this week was some small bug fixes and adding a couple extra options to the UI, like showing your attempt number and hiding the mouse cursor. I've also finally figured out a good idea for the final completionist cutscene, so I'll be working on that this week.
Changelog
- UX: Reorganize the options menu: Removed the "Speedrun" section, and replaced it with an "Interface" section, renamed "Controls" to "Movement", and then moved around a bunch of the options to fit the new categories.
- UX: Add an option to show the attempt number in the UI.
- UI: Add Achievement icons for Get Over It and Om Nom Nom.
- DEV: Remove some unused assets.
- UI: Add an option to hide the mouse cursor either automatically when a controller is used or permanently.
- GAMEPLAY: Increase the speed of the barrier in Gotta Go Fast, because it wasn't fast enough.
- BUG FIX: High Score achievement wasn't properly unlocking on Steam. This will reset the achievement in your local save.
- BUG FIX: Swimming was counted as being in the air for stats & achievements.
- GAMEPLAY: Changed the 2 star time on Console Gaming from 50 to 60 seconds.
- BUG FIX: Some level geometry was overlapping on Air Control.
Changed files in this update