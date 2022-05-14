 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 14 May 2022

Weekly Progress Report #85

Share · View all patches · Build 8740069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week was also focused on marketing and key distribution via Keymailer. In terms of actual game changes, this week was some small bug fixes and adding a couple extra options to the UI, like showing your attempt number and hiding the mouse cursor. I've also finally figured out a good idea for the final completionist cutscene, so I'll be working on that this week.

Changelog

  • UX: Reorganize the options menu: Removed the "Speedrun" section, and replaced it with an "Interface" section, renamed "Controls" to "Movement", and then moved around a bunch of the options to fit the new categories.
  • UX: Add an option to show the attempt number in the UI.
  • UI: Add Achievement icons for Get Over It and Om Nom Nom.
  • DEV: Remove some unused assets.
  • UI: Add an option to hide the mouse cursor either automatically when a controller is used or permanently.
  • GAMEPLAY: Increase the speed of the barrier in Gotta Go Fast, because it wasn't fast enough.
  • BUG FIX: High Score achievement wasn't properly unlocking on Steam. This will reset the achievement in your local save.
  • BUG FIX: Swimming was counted as being in the air for stats & achievements.
  • GAMEPLAY: Changed the 2 star time on Console Gaming from 50 to 60 seconds.
  • BUG FIX: Some level geometry was overlapping on Air Control.

