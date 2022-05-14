Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.7(beta) now available!

This is mostly a bugfix patch with everything reported so far, and a new change that should reduce the VRAM consumption by a lot, about 1/2 of the previous one.
If no major bugs are discovered, this will be promoted to 'stable' and won't require a beta branch anymore.
CHANGES
- Greatly reduced the VRAM consumption of the app.
BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug where duplicating an emitter and moving the particles inside would crash the app.
- Fixed a bug where nodes wheren't applied correctly when the canvas width/height ratio wasn't 1:1.
- Fixed a bug where importing a single nodesystem file would crash the app.
- Fixed misc various bugs.
Changed depots in v2.0.0.0 branch