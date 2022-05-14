 Skip to content

Pixel FX Designer update for 14 May 2022

Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.7(beta) now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8740054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This is mostly a bugfix patch with everything reported so far, and a new change that should reduce the VRAM consumption by a lot, about 1/2 of the previous one.

If no major bugs are discovered, this will be promoted to 'stable' and won't require a beta branch anymore.

CHANGES
  • Greatly reduced the VRAM consumption of the app.
BUGFIXES
  • Fixed a bug where duplicating an emitter and moving the particles inside would crash the app.
  • Fixed a bug where nodes wheren't applied correctly when the canvas width/height ratio wasn't 1:1.
  • Fixed a bug where importing a single nodesystem file would crash the app.
  • Fixed misc various bugs.

