Arrival of Beasts update for 14 May 2022

Day 1 Patch

Day 1 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • never give up achievement fixed
  • vsync fixed -> fps bug
  • music 0% on start
  • profile wipe after tutorial fixed
  • knifetower bullets visuals improved
  • play credits achievement bug fixed
  • team invite longer name -> 26 chars
  • easter event from 500 -> 1500 needed eggs
  • easter event reward system fixed with popup
  • more space for texts in leaderboard
  • object pool clear bug fixed
  • duplicated names prefixed -> full fix on wipe oct
  • team leaderboard loading bug fixed
