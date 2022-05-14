- never give up achievement fixed
- vsync fixed -> fps bug
- music 0% on start
- profile wipe after tutorial fixed
- knifetower bullets visuals improved
- play credits achievement bug fixed
- team invite longer name -> 26 chars
- easter event from 500 -> 1500 needed eggs
- easter event reward system fixed with popup
- more space for texts in leaderboard
- object pool clear bug fixed
- duplicated names prefixed -> full fix on wipe oct
- team leaderboard loading bug fixed
Arrival of Beasts update for 14 May 2022
Day 1 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update