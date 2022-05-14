Onboarding Update

Highlighted Changes
- Click multiplier now displays exactly how many items you are going to purchase and for how much
Tutorial Changes
- Reworked tutorial and locked buildings to player lvl as to not overwhelm the player
- Reduced required XP for the first 10 lvls
- Added click multipler button tutorial
General Changes
- Added Hard Reset button to settings
- Added Employee icons in the employee menu
- Made buttons slightly darker so the text is easier to read
Bugs
- Fixed being able to scroll while the starter pack menu was open
- Fixed Web Ad not lasting as long as intended
- Fixed missing road lines
Changed files in this update