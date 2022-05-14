 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Super Life: Franchise Lord update for 14 May 2022

Onboarding Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8739814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlighted Changes

  1. Click multiplier now displays exactly how many items you are going to purchase and for how much

Tutorial Changes

  1. Reworked tutorial and locked buildings to player lvl as to not overwhelm the player
  2. Reduced required XP for the first 10 lvls
  3. Added click multipler button tutorial

General Changes

  1. Added Hard Reset button to settings
  2. Added Employee icons in the employee menu
  3. Made buttons slightly darker so the text is easier to read

Bugs

  1. Fixed being able to scroll while the starter pack menu was open
  2. Fixed Web Ad not lasting as long as intended
  3. Fixed missing road lines
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.