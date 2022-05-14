- Added the function to switch the explanation display on and off by pressing the pause button in the photo mode.
- Added "Message display time" to the config.
- The config "Obscure Friends" is subdivided into 4 levels of Off / Weak / Medium / Strong, and the initial setting is changed to Weak.
- Added some small features and fixed bugs.
けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 14 May 2022
Updated to Version 1.23.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
