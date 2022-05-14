 Skip to content

けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 14 May 2022

Updated to Version 1.23.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8739763 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the function to switch the explanation display on and off by pressing the pause button in the photo mode.
  • Added "Message display time" to the config.
  • The config "Obscure Friends" is subdivided into 4 levels of Off / Weak / Medium / Strong, and the initial setting is changed to Weak.
  • Added some small features and fixed bugs.

