v1.0.24: tons of improvements!

Hello friends,
Today's update brings a huge number of improvements. It's hard to pick any highlights, because there are so many. Gameplay, graphics, sound effects, performance, usability, configurability, stability... there's something in every category! So please enjoy this update, and keep sending us your feedback!
v1.0.24 changelist:
- Improved handling of file errors when saving
- Moved mining gear to separate level
- Fixed layout of save file previews
- Bugfix: don't allow Izzy to jump while sliding under a low ceiling
- Bugfix: allow Izzy to cancel a roll into a jump while wearing the ninja suit
- Bugfix: corrected calculation of z coordinates in 3D Wheel
- Made wind look better
- Bugfix: exit map scroll mode by pressing cancel button
- Bugfix: fixed memory leak
- Optimisations: use less RAM, faster loading
- Added option to show autosave icon
- Added option to show progress while loading
- Added sound effects to 3D Wheel
- Improved menu layout
- Fixed problem with control configuration menus (failed to apply new controls when leaving menu by pressing Esc)
- Made button in Chocolate mine more obvious
- Added more crystals to mine cart level to make it a bit easier
- Fixed bug where rocks were spawned into level but never removed
- Removed "get ready" screen
- Small graphical improvements
- Added backer NPC "Lutz"
- Fixed bug where Izzy can fall through the floor during the final boss fight
- New splash sequence
- Improved scrolling in menus
- Sleeping now also fills spirit bar (because why not)
- Added confirmation before using items in inventory.
- Added some details to final boss fight.
- Fixed bug where bat could get past the crates in Chocolate Mine.
- Fixed bug where bat could get past the ice cubes in East Pole.
- Minor corrections in dialogues.
- East pole: removed two inadvertently wall-jumpable tiles.
- Chocolate Mine: mirrors were missing the option to warp to Borkington.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes missions are displayed with an "X" even when they are not on the map.
- Fixed dialogue balloons for some info signs
- Fixed bug where save state is sometimes not restored correctly
- Added confirmation to consumably items
- Added hand mirror item
- Added sound effects to Minotaur boss fight
- Added sound effects to treasure chests
- Added sound effects to various enemies
- Added sound effects and subtle animations to lift in Chocolate Mine
- Various other new and improved sound effects
- Added button graphics for Xinput controllers
- Fixed blue slime behaviour
- Fixed debris when blowing up rock heaps and walls
- Tweaked some enemies to make them less cheesy
