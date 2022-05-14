 Skip to content

Merchant of Phenistoria update for 14 May 2022

Patchnotes: Alpha11v10: bugfixs & fine-tuning

Hello merchant !

bugs:

  • fix issue with reputation modification with hero shopping
  • fix animation launch on planetarium (it should rotate properly now)
  • fix issue with settings on launcher

fine-tuning:

  • new quest marker on major npc
  • new progression UI on crafter npc
  • 3D models for power and void staff
  • Cristal and particles colors on magic staff change now with the magical essence used in craft
  • add items stats informations on “set price ui”

Balancing:

  • reduce experiences costs on player skills

The next update will be more substantial with the addition of competition and guild actions. Scheduled for the end of the month.

