Patchnotes: Alpha11v10: bugfixs & fine-tuning

Hello merchant !
bugs:
- fix issue with reputation modification with hero shopping
- fix animation launch on planetarium (it should rotate properly now)
- fix issue with settings on launcher
fine-tuning:
- new quest marker on major npc
- new progression UI on crafter npc
- 3D models for power and void staff
- Cristal and particles colors on magic staff change now with the magical essence used in craft
- add items stats informations on “set price ui”
Balancing:
- reduce experiences costs on player skills
The next update will be more substantial with the addition of competition and guild actions. Scheduled for the end of the month.
