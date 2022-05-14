Update 1.8

Hello Players!
This month has been quite busy on the boring side of things, a lot bureaucracy behind the scenes kept me from developing the game further. But I don't want to bore you with that, so here are the new things/changes:
- new ghost behaviour! The ghosts articulations have been reworked, sometimes you have to deal with little ghost girls, sometimes you have to deal with big ghost boys. Enjoy!
- new ghost model was added along with some animations
- rearranged the EMF (sorry)
- made the toilet a little less prone to flushing
Changed files in this update