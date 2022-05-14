 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Ghostist update for 14 May 2022

Update 1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8739634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Players!
This month has been quite busy on the boring side of things, a lot bureaucracy behind the scenes kept me from developing the game further. But I don't want to bore you with that, so here are the new things/changes:

  • new ghost behaviour! The ghosts articulations have been reworked, sometimes you have to deal with little ghost girls, sometimes you have to deal with big ghost boys. Enjoy!
  • new ghost model was added along with some animations
  • rearranged the EMF (sorry)
  • made the toilet a little less prone to flushing
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.