Timing / Framerate patch

Changes
- Tree time is now updated every 60 seconds instead of checking every few frames to see if 60 seconds have passed. This may be slightly more accurate.
- The UI will now display "Treetime: failed to load." in the event the treetime file fails to read from disk for whatever reason. Treetime will not overwrite/update until the I/O error is resolved (i.e. restart game / computer). Previously this would set the tree time to zero and start counting erasing the accumulated time.
- Frame rate caps will now respect the selected resolution refresh rate when VSync is disabled.
Changed files in this update