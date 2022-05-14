 Skip to content

Tree Simulator 2023 update for 14 May 2022

Timing / Framerate patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Tree time is now updated every 60 seconds instead of checking every few frames to see if 60 seconds have passed. This may be slightly more accurate.
  • The UI will now display "Treetime: failed to load." in the event the treetime file fails to read from disk for whatever reason. Treetime will not overwrite/update until the I/O error is resolved (i.e. restart game / computer). Previously this would set the tree time to zero and start counting erasing the accumulated time.
  • Frame rate caps will now respect the selected resolution refresh rate when VSync is disabled.
