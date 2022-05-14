 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 14 May 2022

Gamepad & Quality of Life Update

View all patches · Build 8739445

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wonderful Willows

  • Added decorative fireflies to the outside of the board.

UI Modifications

  • The rebind controls screen now shows the appropriate gamepad button names.
  • The Start, Quit, View Table & Leaderboard buttons are now much darker when not selected.
  • Pause Menu UI background is now darker for easier readability
  • In-Game LCD Background now darker for easer readability.
  • An option has been added to revert controls to their original settings.

Gamepad Support

  • The B/Back Button now returns to the previous menu
  • The D-Pad can now be used to navigate menus
  • Table View Cam now supported by gamepad
  • The Left/Right Bumper buttons can now be used to change tables on the table select screen.

Bug Fixes

  • The change camera button can no longer be used on score screens, pause menu or while the table view cam is active.
  • Fixed a bug on the main menu navigation not selecting the leaderboards button properly when using the gamepad.
