Gamepad & Quality of Life Update

Wonderful Willows
- Added decorative fireflies to the outside of the board.
UI Modifications
- The rebind controls screen now shows the appropriate gamepad button names.
- The Start, Quit, View Table & Leaderboard buttons are now much darker when not selected.
- Pause Menu UI background is now darker for easier readability
- In-Game LCD Background now darker for easer readability.
- An option has been added to revert controls to their original settings.
Gamepad Support
- The B/Back Button now returns to the previous menu
- The D-Pad can now be used to navigate menus
- Table View Cam now supported by gamepad
- The Left/Right Bumper buttons can now be used to change tables on the table select screen.
Bug Fixes
- The change camera button can no longer be used on score screens, pause menu or while the table view cam is active.
- Fixed a bug on the main menu navigation not selecting the leaderboards button properly when using the gamepad.
Changed files in this update