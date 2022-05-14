0.7.3.2 Bugfix Update

Hello everyone from a new update of Winter and People!
-
Bugfix (Multi-build system that came in our 0.7.3.0 update had a bug that allowed us to get multiple builds to build at once).
-
When you wanted to make a choice to build a new structure in the interface, it caused you to build the structure in your hand by mistake. You can no longer build the building when you hover over the building purchase section. You can first cancel the selected structure and then make a new selection.
We continue to develop it so that you have more fun and better times.
Good games!
Changed files in this update