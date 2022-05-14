 Skip to content

Slipways update for 14 May 2022

Saturday spruce-up #2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a bugfix update fixing the following issues:

  • Xenotourism vs Englightenment: These technologies now interact properly, so your Enlightened zen tourist retreat will now immediately become successful. Prosperous will still require three different imports.
  • Building structures: Ghost lines would sometimes appear in the connection preview, showing linking to ghosts of other structures that you cancelled in the past. These ghosts are now exorcised and removed.
  • Campaign Stats: The "best score by mission" tab was erroneously limited to 4 scores (from back when there was just act 1). It should now display all missions.
  • Ranked: The address for the server Slipways communicates with was changed in preparation for some future stuff.

This update brings the version numbers up to v1.2(b938) on Windows and v1.2(b939) on Mac.

Changed files in this update

Slipways Content Depot 1264281
Slipways Content Mac OS X Depot 1264282
