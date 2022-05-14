 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 14 May 2022

[Ver 0.1.05140] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 8739134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Improved tempo when characters hit to objects.
  • Fixed bug so that the motion for attaching bracelets and arrows is also omitted when "some motion skips" are selected.
  • Fixed a problem with the green crystal not recovering when it is destroyed at the same time as HP is 0.
  • Enhanced the effect of the "daughter protection" of the mark of the bracelet.
  • Reviewed and softened the materials of stone statues.
  • Improved the method of terrain generation.
  • Modified the effect of cocoa confectionery.
  • Revised the text of persuasion.
  • Revised the skill "Scales of Anesthesia" of Moss works.
  • Skill "Blessing of Spirits" now works on reflected magic bullets.
  • The skill "Blessing of Water" has been corrected to work correctly.
  • Instruction not to continue to change when beastly items are placed.
  • Fixed a problem in which the character would not act after being gently woken up.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed actions to be taken while in a sleepy state.
  • Fixed a problem with the main character with long hair, which was increasing the probability of the mark to cause an abnormality.
  • Fixed a problem where it was difficult to dash diagonally.
