[Ver 0.1.05140] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Improved tempo when characters hit to objects.
- Fixed bug so that the motion for attaching bracelets and arrows is also omitted when "some motion skips" are selected.
- Fixed a problem with the green crystal not recovering when it is destroyed at the same time as HP is 0.
- Enhanced the effect of the "daughter protection" of the mark of the bracelet.
- Reviewed and softened the materials of stone statues.
- Improved the method of terrain generation.
- Modified the effect of cocoa confectionery.
- Revised the text of persuasion.
- Revised the skill "Scales of Anesthesia" of Moss works.
- Skill "Blessing of Spirits" now works on reflected magic bullets.
- The skill "Blessing of Water" has been corrected to work correctly.
- Instruction not to continue to change when beastly items are placed.
- Fixed a problem in which the character would not act after being gently woken up.
- Fixed a bug that allowed actions to be taken while in a sleepy state.
- Fixed a problem with the main character with long hair, which was increasing the probability of the mark to cause an abnormality.
- Fixed a problem where it was difficult to dash diagonally.
Changed files in this update