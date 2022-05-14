 Skip to content

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 14 May 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.1.5 Released

Build 8739083

New

  • Added new building - Converter. Allows to convert bonuses: burst to extra rows, speed to crit chance and damage to crit damage multiplier

Improvements / Changes

  • Upgraded turrets not using extra ammo or energy for extra damage anymore
  • Uranium and Sulphur buffs works on weapons too now

Fixes

  • Fixed wrong crit chance calculation
  • Fixed wrong turret damage per level increasing
  • VR: Fixed when after finishing game there was the black screen
  • VR: Fixed when preview building was stacked in middle of the map
  • VR: Fixed when it was impossible to select F6 buildings
