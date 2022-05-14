Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.1.5 Released

New
- Added new building - Converter. Allows to convert bonuses: burst to extra rows, speed to crit chance and damage to crit damage multiplier
Improvements / Changes
- Upgraded turrets not using extra ammo or energy for extra damage anymore
- Uranium and Sulphur buffs works on weapons too now
Fixes
- Fixed wrong crit chance calculation
- Fixed wrong turret damage per level increasing
- VR: Fixed when after finishing game there was the black screen
- VR: Fixed when preview building was stacked in middle of the map
- VR: Fixed when it was impossible to select F6 buildings
Changed files in this update