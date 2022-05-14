Early Access Release

Stress Test is a Third Person/First-person Shooter Where You Embark on Different Journeys While trying to Survive the Pending Zombie Apocalypse in this Fantasy Comic Book Style Rpg Zombie Shooter With Different Characters, Weapons and Enchantments to Help You On Your Journey
*Challenging TPS/FPS Combat With Scarce Survival Elements
*Combining Realistic Sinaros With Fantasy Elements
like Enchantments, Perks Zombie Variants
Character Enchantments and Powerups To Help You on Your Journey
Instant respawn button and fast respawn after
death, so you can stay immersed in the gameplay
Six Enemy Types in Two Variants
Zombie Eggs, Toxic Zones/Traps
Different Characters With Uniqe Challenges, Journeys, Weapons' and Enchantments
Also Multiplayer is Coming Very Soon