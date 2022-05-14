 Skip to content

Stress Test update for 14 May 2022

Early Access Release

Build 8739068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stress Test is a Third Person/First-person Shooter Where You Embark on Different Journeys While trying to Survive the Pending Zombie Apocalypse in this Fantasy Comic Book Style Rpg Zombie Shooter With Different Characters, Weapons and Enchantments to Help You On Your Journey

*Challenging TPS/FPS Combat With Scarce Survival Elements

*Combining Realistic Sinaros With Fantasy Elements
like Enchantments, Perks Zombie Variants

  • Character Enchantments and Powerups To Help You on Your Journey

  • Instant respawn button and fast respawn after
    death, so you can stay immersed in the gameplay

  • Six Enemy Types in Two Variants

  • Zombie Eggs, Toxic Zones/Traps

  • Different Characters With Uniqe Challenges, Journeys, Weapons' and Enchantments

Also Multiplayer is Coming Very Soon

