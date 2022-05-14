Because there's some hacker in the game,so i build a new version to avoid some hacker.Because the old one is very easy to hack.Please install the new version
Banana Shooter update for 14 May 2022
Fix hacking problem
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Because there's some hacker in the game,so i build a new version to avoid some hacker.Because the old one is very easy to hack.Please install the new version
Changed files in this update