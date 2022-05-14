 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Universal Enemies update for 14 May 2022

Update 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8738768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Adjustment of difficulty level
  • Adjusted the number of bullets in attacks on some bosses, etc.
Other Improvements
  • Made the ground a little darker to make it easier to see bullets in the sandy beach stage
  • Status abnormalities should now be cleared upon revival.
  • Display of the operation guide in the tutorial stage has been adapted for each player.

The tutorial stage in the multiplayer mode makes it easier for each player to learn how to control the game. The single-player game has also been made easier to play by adjusting the boss attacks.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.