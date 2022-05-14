Update 1.0.3

Adjustment of difficulty level
- Adjusted the number of bullets in attacks on some bosses, etc.
Other Improvements
- Made the ground a little darker to make it easier to see bullets in the sandy beach stage
- Status abnormalities should now be cleared upon revival.
- Display of the operation guide in the tutorial stage has been adapted for each player.
The tutorial stage in the multiplayer mode makes it easier for each player to learn how to control the game. The single-player game has also been made easier to play by adjusting the boss attacks.
Changed files in this update