May 13th - Knock Down Focus!

Knock Downer Rejoice! This patch adds new KO features to many bosses and monsters, and many more KO system/gui/fx improvements. (Now K.O. enemy will receive additional 100% phy.dmg) We also added new transform ability (which actually took two days to coded :P) that let Demon transform into new being while retaining his power and status. For now you can try it with Killjoy's PsychoClownParty along with many new SSS updates.
Again our Demon Slum election has now enter its final week. So here's the results along with new reward improve update. (you can now claim reward for 6th-12th place.)
Thank you for playing and hope you enjoy knocking down enemies to smell your stinky feet!
Patch Note v7.72
-
Added new KO animation to: Lycidas, Didemdum, Suriya, Chukwa, MisterS, BaalRex, Dekko, Crappy, Rhonos, Trollolo, Beholder, Confissor, BScareWitch, ScareFarmer, DekkoDad, DekkoMom, ParasiteWalker, ParasiteRipper, Guardian, HolyKnight, HolyMonk, HolyBishop, Hybrism, Azrael and many more.
-
Physical Damage to KO target will now garunteed 100% hit with additional 100% mod. (Dex not included)
-
Added new KO Bar to hover target bar.
-
Added new KO Bar to boss bar.
-
Added a new special rogue knight costume for Wiktor: (+Dark damage.)
-
Added a new special kimera doll costume for Amy: (+Light damage.)
-
Added new transform system for all demons.
-
Added new SSS for Hermont: WhiteWash - Replace ice with LVL(4-9)s frost, or else remove debuffs from all targets in 30m.
-
Added new SSS for Hermont: BeatingPummel - Deal 6xSTR({0}~{1}) dmg with current element as stacking damage.
-
Move Hermont CrushingPeak to SSS4
-
Added new SSS for Killjoy: Misfortune - Deal TAL({0}~{1}) m.dmg and inflict a random TAL({2}~{3}) stat down on target for {4}s.
-
Added new SSS for Killjoy: Riddler'sTrick - Lock and randomly inflict powerful ailments on all enemies in the {0}m area for LVL({1}~{2})s.
-
Added new SSS for Killjoy: PsychoClownParty - Transform nearby demon allies into Killjoy for LVL({0}~{1})s. (Revert when a skill is used.)
-
Update Slum's mayor candidate voting score.
The Last 6 ranked candidates will no longer be Voted - players who vote for them can throw His/Her Voting Proof into the Flame altar to get the listed rewards.
Change some rewards from upper ranks.
-
Fixed the login loop bug.
-
Fixed Barbas missing QueenBeeAndTheHive icon.
-
Fixed Barbas IonicPulse fx.
-
Fixed Urion's costume trade bug.
-
Fixed Detoxify anima bug.
Changed files in this update