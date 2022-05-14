May 13th - Knock Down Focus!

Share · View all patches · Build 8738570 · Last edited 14 May 2022 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Knock Downer Rejoice! This patch adds new KO features to many bosses and monsters, and many more KO system/gui/fx improvements. (Now K.O. enemy will receive additional 100% phy.dmg) We also added new transform ability (which actually took two days to coded :P) that let Demon transform into new being while retaining his power and status. For now you can try it with Killjoy's PsychoClownParty along with many new SSS updates.

Again our Demon Slum election has now enter its final week. So here's the results along with new reward improve update. (you can now claim reward for 6th-12th place.)

Thank you for playing and hope you enjoy knocking down enemies to smell your stinky feet!

Patch Note v7.72