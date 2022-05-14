 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 14 May 2022

Feature Friday - May 13, 2022

203.37

  • Liquid pools under wading depth (200 drams) are now called 'puddles'.
  • Liquid pools at or over swimming depth (2000 drams) are now called 'deep pools'.
  • Added new, connected tiles for puddles.
  • Added a few new tile variants for the following pure liquid pools: wax, algae, green goo, brown sludge, black ooze, honey, primordial soup, salt, lava, slime, asphalt, and the four rare liquids.
  • You can now restore from a checkpoint in the menu options.
  • Reduced the cold resistance on elaystine skull cap from +25 to +5.
  • Added resistances to the tier 5 relic haurberk.
  • Tier 3 relic pistols are no longer carbine-like.
  • Shem -1 is now counted as a friend for the purposes of A Call to Arms and The Assessment.
  • The default interaction on witchbark is once again 'eat'.
  • Fewer of the cider, wine, honey, and oil vessels you come across in random dungeons are mysteriously owned.
  • Star kraken no longer extrude [sultan wall] objects.
  • Followers trying to join you after a map transition no longer spawn in lava or over open pits.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from blowing the conch of the Aji while wielding it in your thrown weapon slot.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Liihart and Meyehind to resurrect when you progressed Kith and Kin.
  • Fixed a bug where loading a more recent quick save after restoring from checkpoint would cause zone thawing errors.
  • Fixed a rare issue that caused map generation to ignore locked doors when determining pathable connectivity.
  • Fixed a rare issue that caused stairs to be disconnected.
  • Fixed a typo in tier 3 gauntlet relics.
  • Fixed a conjugation bug in rubber-based cooking effect descriptions.

