Feature Friday - May 13, 2022

203.37
- Liquid pools under wading depth (200 drams) are now called 'puddles'.
- Liquid pools at or over swimming depth (2000 drams) are now called 'deep pools'.
- Added new, connected tiles for puddles.
- Added a few new tile variants for the following pure liquid pools: wax, algae, green goo, brown sludge, black ooze, honey, primordial soup, salt, lava, slime, asphalt, and the four rare liquids.
- You can now restore from a checkpoint in the menu options.
- Reduced the cold resistance on elaystine skull cap from +25 to +5.
- Added resistances to the tier 5 relic haurberk.
- Tier 3 relic pistols are no longer carbine-like.
- Shem -1 is now counted as a friend for the purposes of A Call to Arms and The Assessment.
- The default interaction on witchbark is once again 'eat'.
- Fewer of the cider, wine, honey, and oil vessels you come across in random dungeons are mysteriously owned.
- Star kraken no longer extrude [sultan wall] objects.
- Followers trying to join you after a map transition no longer spawn in lava or over open pits.
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from blowing the conch of the Aji while wielding it in your thrown weapon slot.
- Fixed a bug that caused Liihart and Meyehind to resurrect when you progressed Kith and Kin.
- Fixed a bug where loading a more recent quick save after restoring from checkpoint would cause zone thawing errors.
- Fixed a rare issue that caused map generation to ignore locked doors when determining pathable connectivity.
- Fixed a rare issue that caused stairs to be disconnected.
- Fixed a typo in tier 3 gauntlet relics.
- Fixed a conjugation bug in rubber-based cooking effect descriptions.
