Monster Slayers update for 14 May 2022

Monster Slayers v1.5.1 Update

14 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Published an update for Monster Slayers, bringing it to v1.5.1:

PATCH NOTES

  • Items that give +5 Block/turn now work properly!
  • Quitting a game in the middle of a battle now saves up to right before that battle began
  • Items equipped/bought in the middle of a run are now saved properly if you save and quit
  • Added additional links to the main menu for 'The Magister' and 'Rogue AI Simulator'
  • Added additional links to the main menu for nerdook's social media pages

As usual, let me know if there are any more bugs to fix, and I'll put it in a future update!

