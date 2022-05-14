Monster Slayers v1.5.1 Update

Published an update for Monster Slayers, bringing it to v1.5.1:
PATCH NOTES
- Items that give +5 Block/turn now work properly!
- Quitting a game in the middle of a battle now saves up to right before that battle began
- Items equipped/bought in the middle of a run are now saved properly if you save and quit
- Added additional links to the main menu for 'The Magister' and 'Rogue AI Simulator'
- Added additional links to the main menu for nerdook's social media pages
As usual, let me know if there are any more bugs to fix, and I'll put it in a future update!
Changed files in this update