Fat Baby update for 14 May 2022

Fat Baby - New single-player mode, map expansion and more new abilities!

Build 8738320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Glad to see you guys are enjoying the game so far! We've got some new and exciting content to share with you.

New content:

  • New single-player mode added to the game
  • New wave based progression system for single-player
  • Unlocked the city for players to explore
  • Added new enemies to single-player (police, swat, military, etc.)
  • Added new vehicles to destroy (firetrucks, police cars, tanks, etc.)
  • Added more destructible buildings
  • Added more destruction (just in general)
  • Added new laser eyes ability
  • New prestige point system for single-player
  • Added new ability prestige menu with skill trees for each ability
  • Added damage and fat number pop-ups
  • So many new additions with single-player that we couldn't possibly name them all

Bug Fixes:

  • Optimized the puke to make it more performant
  • Optimized broken/breaking buildings
  • Fixed bug where the babies arms flail around
  • Fixed spawning issues with certain objects

What's to come:

  • New Skins
  • More destructible objects and environments
  • Update multiplayer with new content
  • New abilities
  • Added perks for ability skill trees

We want to say thanks to all of the fat babies out there! We're excited to hear your feedback and look forward to releasing more updates like this in the near future.

Hope you guys enjoy!

