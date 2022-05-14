New Patch: Musical Moo Times Two

Time for another month of breeding to begin with Mayternity. We've got some pretty hefty chunks of content right up with Noire (at about 200 pages), and another behemoth coming up soon. For now: enjoy!
0.4.44 Patch Notes:
- Livrea has a new relationship expansion. Unlock it by having sex with her, tipping her, or completing main story quests (any combination adds to her relationship tracker). Eventually she’ll ask you out, and you can decide how far you want to take your relationship from there~
- The Khor’minos baths are now open, with several substantial new NPCs to enjoy (Arille the femdom cow, Noire the breedable sheep, Taranda the buttslut elf, and Yonzan the hung lizard dude) as well as some cute masseuses.
- If Arona, Hretha, Infrith, and Rags are all pregnant to the point of showing at once, bring Arona to the Warcamp in your party and then leave with her. Repeatable thereafter from Arona’s camp menu. Requires cock.
- New Infrith titjob scene
- New Marefolk Shaman loss scene for PCs with vaginas
- A bunch of new random Wayfort scenes.
- New Busts: Noire, Preggo Livrea, KM Bath Folks
- New CGs: Orc Pregnant 5some, Arille Femdom
Changed files in this update