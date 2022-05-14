 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Automobilista 2 update for 14 May 2022

Automobilista 2 V1.3.6.2 is now live -

Share · View all patches · Build 8738226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this is a complementary update to latest release with some further fixes & improvements.

V1.3.6.2 CHANGELOG

PHYSICS

  • Ginetta G55 (both models): Adjusted front splitter height sensitivity & reduced rear wing efficiency (both models)
  • McLaren 720S GT3: further adjustments to default setup to reduce low speed cornering instability, particularly when tires are overheating; increased 6th gear length; adjusted default traction control & engine braking (setup reset required)
  • Porsche Cup (both models): Revised tire model to more closely simulate Michelin N2 Hard slicks; Slightly raised rear roll center by adjusting rear upper suspension arm angle; minor adjustments to stiffness distribution and low speed damping; minor differential adjustment (setup reset required)
  • Ultima GTR Race: Minor FFB adjustments

AI

  • Improved AI paths for Oulton Park (all layouts)
  • Cadillac DPi: Adjusted AI suspension rate multipliers causing poor AI performance on updated physics

AUDIO

  • Porsche 911 Cup (both models): Fixed engine pitch discrepancy between external / chase cam view sound and cockpit audio

TRACKS

  • Oulton Park: Minor optimization to garage building interior; Minor track cut limit adjustments
  • Rebuilt bollard physics export to fix excessive damage to player car at Oulton & Cadwell Park

VEHICLES

  • Metalmoro MRX P3 / P4: New & updated liveries
  • Stock Car Pro 2022: Updated Bruno Baptista Toyota Corolla livery
  • Added dirt maps to F-V10 Gen2, F-V12, Ginetta G40 (both models), Sigma P1 & Opala (all models)
  • Revised functionality of analogue gauges in F-Vintage, F-Retro Gen1 & Lotus 23
  • F-Retro V8, V12, Lotus 72, McLaren M23: Updated gauges texture F-Retro V8, V12, Lotus 72, McLaren M23: Corrected oil and water gauges
  • Brabham BT26: Fixed gauges issue F-Vintage G1/2 M1/2: Fixed gauges issue Lotus 23: Fixed oil and water gauge issue
  • Ultima GTR Street: fixed graphical height offset causing car body to sit high over the wheels

Changed files in this update

Automobilista 2 Content Depot 1066891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.