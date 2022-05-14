Automobilista 2 V1.3.6.2 is now live

this is a complementary update to latest release with some further fixes & improvements.
V1.3.6.2 CHANGELOG
PHYSICS
- Ginetta G55 (both models): Adjusted front splitter height sensitivity & reduced rear wing efficiency (both models)
- McLaren 720S GT3: further adjustments to default setup to reduce low speed cornering instability, particularly when tires are overheating; increased 6th gear length; adjusted default traction control & engine braking (setup reset required)
- Porsche Cup (both models): Revised tire model to more closely simulate Michelin N2 Hard slicks; Slightly raised rear roll center by adjusting rear upper suspension arm angle; minor adjustments to stiffness distribution and low speed damping; minor differential adjustment (setup reset required)
- Ultima GTR Race: Minor FFB adjustments
AI
- Improved AI paths for Oulton Park (all layouts)
- Cadillac DPi: Adjusted AI suspension rate multipliers causing poor AI performance on updated physics
AUDIO
- Porsche 911 Cup (both models): Fixed engine pitch discrepancy between external / chase cam view sound and cockpit audio
TRACKS
- Oulton Park: Minor optimization to garage building interior; Minor track cut limit adjustments
- Rebuilt bollard physics export to fix excessive damage to player car at Oulton & Cadwell Park
VEHICLES
- Metalmoro MRX P3 / P4: New & updated liveries
- Stock Car Pro 2022: Updated Bruno Baptista Toyota Corolla livery
- Added dirt maps to F-V10 Gen2, F-V12, Ginetta G40 (both models), Sigma P1 & Opala (all models)
- Revised functionality of analogue gauges in F-Vintage, F-Retro Gen1 & Lotus 23
- F-Retro V8, V12, Lotus 72, McLaren M23: Updated gauges texture F-Retro V8, V12, Lotus 72, McLaren M23: Corrected oil and water gauges
- Brabham BT26: Fixed gauges issue F-Vintage G1/2 M1/2: Fixed gauges issue Lotus 23: Fixed oil and water gauge issue
- Ultima GTR Street: fixed graphical height offset causing car body to sit high over the wheels
Changed files in this update