Half-Life: Restored update for 14 May 2022

Half-Life: Restored v1.4 - Hotfix

Half-Life: Restored v1.4 - Hotfix
Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, we're sorry about the crashing issue we have been hearing lately. For now we have disabled MetaRenderer until this issue has been resolved.

We will look into the issue and will post an announcement.

