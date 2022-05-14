Early Access Hotfix 1

We've got a small round of fixes and UX improvements based on some initial feedback from people playing the game! Thanks to everyone for leaving us feedback in both the in-game feedback form and our Discord - keep it coming!
- @seangreen Fix issue where we were misreporting available supply and blocking you from building things like the Mining Facility that didn't cost any supply if your supply was too low
- @moonstone Fix naming of "supply node" buildings for factions to make them faction-flavored
- @moonstone game now remembers "autosave on match close" option
- @moonstone fix infrastructure spelling in controls menu
- @moonstone adds counter attack damage to tooltip
- @dastactic Fix issue where TPoS Arks (Supply Nodes) didn't have road ability
- decrease conscript cost from HQ but increase cooldown (use tower transports! HQ conscripts are fallback options)
- autosave now enabled by default on a 5 turn increment. players who have already launched the game will have their current settings persist.
- @rathian25 (and many others) - fix issue with graphics resetting when looking at graphics settings page.
- also adds in new apply button to graphics settings - settings will only apply when you click apply now
- account for opportunity attack threats in movement tooltip
- add counterattack damage, opportunity attack damage, and mining rate to interactable tooltip
- gets rid of "ready projects" information in tooltips
- adds pressure information to interactable build panel (banners will not show that they generate pressure in their tooltip)
- adds mining information to tooltip for infrastructure items that can mine
- adds in "mini uis" for units accessible via E key that shows you health / attack status / move status at a glance. the number is the health of the units, the icons (when colored) indicate if the action can be performed (move/attack). if the icons are their "normal" colors they can be done normally, if they are yellow they can be done via surging. if they are grey they are unable to be performed.
Changed files in this update