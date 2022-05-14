New features:
- Crafting stations: Replaced regular crafting with this new mechanism. Each location has a 25% chance of having a crafting station. The crafting station name influences what kind of item you’ll get.
- Resource nodes: Each location has a 25% of having a resource node which can be harvested 3 times. The resulting item is determined by the resource node name and the harvesting item’s name. You also get to keep the item being used to harvest it (it won’t be used up).
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where GTX 1660 and probably other 16xx series GPU’s couldn’t generate images correctly. Much thanks to "Skin padrão feia do Roblox" and "STARSLAYER" for helping to debug.
- Fixed a bug where the first characters would sometimes get cut off
- Slightly improved generation of item names
Changed files in this update