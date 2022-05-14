Career Mode Update! - Spanish translations updated

**_We have been working very hard attending to all the feedback received, making dozens of gameplay improvements and many other aspects.
Your feedback is essential in this stage. Please report any bug or comment about any feature to help us to improve the game.
Thanks for your support!_**
TECHNICAL RELEASE NOTES:
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Implemented a difficulty option to choose between: Easy, Normal and Hard.
- Separated the Hint settings for earch Career Mode slot.
- Localized new situations and careers texts to spanish.
- Improved goalkeeper AI to create more situations where goalkeeper runs towards the ball.
- Improved control over the ball while defending with Chest Trap. (Now you can start running without waiting).
- Modified Chest Trap height so that it allows for Header or Overhead Kick for example.
- Implemented controls to perform better directed Headers. The [KICK] action button will aim the ball lower, [GK] action button will aim higher,
- Added music to some screens.
- Implemented sound FXs for thunder and lightning.
- Added some description texts for better understading of button functionality.
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed the Precision Kick to Goal skill accuracy
- Reduced the ball's outgoing bounce speed when hitting a pole or the crossbar.
- Reduced the chances that your goalkeeper performing a one-handed or two-handed pass would end up in a goal against you.
- Music in match is now working.
- Adjusted many Sound FXs volume.
- Fixed a bug that cause the knockout panels not to display cups and next martch button.
- Corrected the in-game HUD positions for consistency
Changed files in this update