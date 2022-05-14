 Skip to content

The Ditty of Carmeana update for 14 May 2022

Bugfix: Achievements for Testing, and others

Build 8737510

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some important bug fixes.

  • Several people have been reporting issues with earning achievements when you pass a test. I believe ... hope ... pray that this has been fixed. So if you still need to get those testing achievements in, now is a good time.
  • Updated to the latest database of gamepads. If your gamepad wasn't working before maybe a good time to try again. Just remember to plug in your gamepad before launching the game. It is not smart enough to figure out that you've plugged one in after is starts.
  • Closed another loophole that puts game into an unwinnable state, this one regarding sheep herding.
  • Player now has the ability to crash the game from the main menu. This can be useful if you want a crash report to send to me but the game is annoyingly not crashing. It's also fun. Speaking of which...
  • The crash log viewer is now actually part of the Steam build. Oops.
  • Fixed an minor annoyance when selecting armor or items with a gamepad or keyboard.

