 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Wastes update for 13 May 2022

The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta - Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8737473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have released an update for The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta.
Changes in this update are:

  • Fix wonky sprinting with the Dusters.
  • Spear now plays its Idle animations.
  • Rouge Snapper, Desert Seagull, and the Winchester now allow you to melee when empty.
  • Add Auto-Weapon Switch to the Controls menu.
  • Added round time-out for Team Chaos (they'll last 5 minutes max.)
  • Spawn-menu now allows you to temporarily set your attributes, like in old versions of TW.
  • Impact decals now render better across decal/special surfaces without z-fighting.
  • Flamethrower now will skip armor, and apply more damage when touching the flame directly.
  • Molotov will now spawn fire-bits at the impact-area, making it more useful for calculated throws.
  • Added weapon pickup notifications.
  • Misc fixes from upstream Nuclide.

Map related fixes:

Mahlstrom:

  • Added map!

Silo:

  • Fixed Indicator Lights/Sprites.
  • Fixed Doors in missile room.
  • Now uses Source I/O entity logic.
  • Added "weapon_stengun" to the map.
  • Added "netnames" for triggers that cause death.
  • Added music track.

Snowbound:

  • Added Map!
  • Now features a new gameplay element, a nuclear bomb that can be triggered, and avoided by staying in the bunker.
  • Replaced old textured fence with model variant.

Misc:

  • Changed and updated skullpoles in Grime and Valley.

Changed depots in 1.3beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8737473
The Wastes Shared Depot 793671
The Wastes Win32 Depot 793672
The Wastes Linux32 Depot 793673
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.