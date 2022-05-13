The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta - Update Released

We have released an update for The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta.
Changes in this update are:
- Fix wonky sprinting with the Dusters.
- Spear now plays its Idle animations.
- Rouge Snapper, Desert Seagull, and the Winchester now allow you to melee when empty.
- Add Auto-Weapon Switch to the Controls menu.
- Added round time-out for Team Chaos (they'll last 5 minutes max.)
- Spawn-menu now allows you to temporarily set your attributes, like in old versions of TW.
- Impact decals now render better across decal/special surfaces without z-fighting.
- Flamethrower now will skip armor, and apply more damage when touching the flame directly.
- Molotov will now spawn fire-bits at the impact-area, making it more useful for calculated throws.
- Added weapon pickup notifications.
- Misc fixes from upstream Nuclide.
Map related fixes:
Mahlstrom:
- Added map!
Silo:
- Fixed Indicator Lights/Sprites.
- Fixed Doors in missile room.
- Now uses Source I/O entity logic.
- Added "weapon_stengun" to the map.
- Added "netnames" for triggers that cause death.
- Added music track.
Snowbound:
- Added Map!
- Now features a new gameplay element, a nuclear bomb that can be triggered, and avoided by staying in the bunker.
- Replaced old textured fence with model variant.
Misc:
- Changed and updated skullpoles in Grime and Valley.
Changed depots in 1.3beta branch