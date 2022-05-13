Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.9.0.7) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.9.0.7 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix to our recently released "Wear and Tear" update, fixing several bugs and omissions reported by players.

Saves from v0.9.0.0 and later should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Added ability to uninstall damaged heaters, RCS clusters/distributors, reactors, switches.

Added ability to uninstall damaged air pumps, canisters/RTAs, batt chargers, coolers, fridges.

Added ability to bash installed canisters.

Fixed a bug that caused powered items to not show their input spots as a gray icon in powerviz mode.

Fixed a bug that caused OKLG Facilities Fees to continue accruing after undocking.

Fixed a bug that caused docking fee tutorial encounter to trigger when undocking from derelicts.

Added a debug tool to respawn existing ships in case they are broken.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Reassure move to have no valid reply.

Fixed a bug that caused dropped items near Gig Nexus to disappear into Gig Nexus. (Requires new save.)

Fixed a bug that caused loose, damaged door to restore to 100% condition when bashed.

Fixed a bug that caused containers to have too much space (for users of 0.9.0.2).

One of the bigger additions here is the ability to uninstall most damaged objects, which was missing before. Now it should be possible to get them out of the way to access things behind them, or take them back to your ship for restoration there, or sale.

We also fixed a few missing interactions, such as bashing canisters that were installed, or replying to Reassure social moves.

The powerviz feature was missing gray icons to show unpowered items, and this is now fixed. Plus, the recurring hourly Facilities Fee from OKLG should stop recurring now (may require undocking again from OKLG to stop it). And the tutorial/encounter telling players about unpaid fees should no longer appear on derelict undocking.

Finally, there's a new debug tool in the debug overlay you can access by typing UNLOCKDEBUG. This tool lets you respawn any ship not currently loaded on screen. This was mainly added to rescue the few players who had their OKLG stations destroyed due to a bug in the 0.9.0.2 experimental build yesterday.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC