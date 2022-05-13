UPDATE 1.05

Greetings adventurers,
In this update we have added localization to support different in-game languages.
FEATURES
- Localization was implemented
- Language can be switched in the main menu
- Added German as in-game language
VISUALS
- Moved Steam name from 2D canvas to hero pillar
- Removed redundant combat modifiers from pillars
- Added vertical dice animation during combat preview
- Implemented zoom in/out using mouse wheel
- Fixed a positioning glitch in the credits
SOUND
- added max roll sound effect to loot wheel
VARIOUS
- changed some room names
- some monster combat stat names were adjusted
BUGIXES
- a rare issue was fixed that prevented the boss from spawning
Good luck and safe travels! Keep in mind, death is not ultimate...
- Jinxi Games
Changed files in this update