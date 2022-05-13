 Skip to content

Dungeon Crawler update for 13 May 2022

UPDATE 1.05

View all patches · Build 8737333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings adventurers,

In this update we have added localization to support different in-game languages.

FEATURES

  • Localization was implemented
  • Language can be switched in the main menu
  • Added German as in-game language

VISUALS

  • Moved Steam name from 2D canvas to hero pillar
  • Removed redundant combat modifiers from pillars
  • Added vertical dice animation during combat preview
  • Implemented zoom in/out using mouse wheel
  • Fixed a positioning glitch in the credits

SOUND

  • added max roll sound effect to loot wheel

VARIOUS

  • changed some room names
  • some monster combat stat names were adjusted

BUGIXES

  • a rare issue was fixed that prevented the boss from spawning

Good luck and safe travels! Keep in mind, death is not ultimate...

  • Jinxi Games
