- New Multi Autobattle Popup! Play all available matches with a single button press (VIP Pass Lvl. 5 required)
- Re-worked Archive’s Clash tab into Events tab, which supports both Clash, Melee and Global BGEs
- Many bug fixes and optimizations!
Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards update for 24 May 2022
1.122 Release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
