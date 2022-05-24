 Skip to content

Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards update for 24 May 2022

1.122 Release

Build 8737242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Multi Autobattle Popup! Play all available matches with a single button press (VIP Pass Lvl. 5 required)
  • Re-worked Archive’s Clash tab into Events tab, which supports both Clash, Melee and Global BGEs
  • Many bug fixes and optimizations!

Changed files in this update

