Memory Shards update for 20 May 2022

Game Released NOW!

The game is available NOW!

The game is 10% off, so take the opportunity to experience this story!

Memory Shards is a small, introspective visual novel/RPG about a man reliving his past and understanding who he is.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1954050/Memory_Shards/

