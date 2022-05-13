V0.4.0.1 Released

Balancing/Tweaks:
- The base client payment for some of the stabilizer crystals have been altered.
-- When factored into the base client payment for a completed transformation, regular transformation crystals and week stabilizer crystals continue to have a profit margin of 2x (ie, if you pay $100 for the crystal, the client pays $200).
-- Permanent Stabilizer crystals now have a profit margin of 1.4x instead of 2.0x
-- Year Stabilizer crystals now have a profit margin of 1.6x instead of 2.0x
-- Month Stabilizer crystals now have a profit margin of 1.8x instead of 2.0x
New Random/generated clients:
- Husband and wife podcaster body swap prestige level 3 client
- Man to butterfly girl spring seasonal client
- Trio of women into hummingbirds spring seasonal, prestige level 2 client
- Woman into surfboard summer, prestige level 3 seasonal client
- Fast food works into corporate mascots prestige level 2 client
- Boyfriend and girlfriend into sex-swapped sheep and wolf by Thriller54321 (https://www.deviantart.com/thriller54321)
- Man into large-chested woman for mardi gra by Thriller54321
New artwork:
- Stone Brew Decaf Coffee product artwork by AnthroMage
- Conjoinment Cotton Candy product artwork by Anthromage
- Mermaid Lotion product artwork by Anthromage
- Cat Ear Brunch product artwork by Anthromage
- Balloon Bites product artwork by Anthromage
- Fairy trio for Sweet Colleen and Her Fairies story client by AcuteGabby
Bugfixes:
- Fix for autosave incorrectly initializing to off instead of the expected default of every 3 days
Other/Misc:
- Employee portraits at the bottom of the page now show zoomed-in headshot images for employees rather than their full body pictures
- Changing the SFX volume slider plays a UI boop sound whenever the slider is moved.
