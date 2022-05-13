 Skip to content

Transformation Tycoon update for 13 May 2022

V0.4.0.1 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8736936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing/Tweaks:

  • The base client payment for some of the stabilizer crystals have been altered.
    -- When factored into the base client payment for a completed transformation, regular transformation crystals and week stabilizer crystals continue to have a profit margin of 2x (ie, if you pay $100 for the crystal, the client pays $200).
    -- Permanent Stabilizer crystals now have a profit margin of 1.4x instead of 2.0x
    -- Year Stabilizer crystals now have a profit margin of 1.6x instead of 2.0x
    -- Month Stabilizer crystals now have a profit margin of 1.8x instead of 2.0x

New Random/generated clients:

  • Husband and wife podcaster body swap prestige level 3 client
  • Man to butterfly girl spring seasonal client
  • Trio of women into hummingbirds spring seasonal, prestige level 2 client
  • Woman into surfboard summer, prestige level 3 seasonal client
  • Fast food works into corporate mascots prestige level 2 client
  • Boyfriend and girlfriend into sex-swapped sheep and wolf by Thriller54321 (https://www.deviantart.com/thriller54321)
  • Man into large-chested woman for mardi gra by Thriller54321

New artwork:

  • Stone Brew Decaf Coffee product artwork by AnthroMage
  • Conjoinment Cotton Candy product artwork by Anthromage
  • Mermaid Lotion product artwork by Anthromage
  • Cat Ear Brunch product artwork by Anthromage
  • Balloon Bites product artwork by Anthromage
  • Fairy trio for Sweet Colleen and Her Fairies story client by AcuteGabby

Bugfixes:

  • Fix for autosave incorrectly initializing to off instead of the expected default of every 3 days

Other/Misc:

  • Employee portraits at the bottom of the page now show zoomed-in headshot images for employees rather than their full body pictures
  • Changing the SFX volume slider plays a UI boop sound whenever the slider is moved.
