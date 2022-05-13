Additions:
- Bow and Arrows
- Stamina
- Spikes for base defense
- 1-5 keybinds
Changes:
- Camp Fire now has extra fuel slot and durability is gone
- Only on Q and R rotation
- Pressing E on Bed now sets spawn point
- Night a bit brighter
- Day longer, night shorter
- Furnance now costs mud
- Zombies now drop cloth
Bug Fixes:
- Picked up items now should stack correctly
(can't be sure because i never could replicate the bug myself, old worlds might still be affected)
- Changing a material for a building now takes items from inventory
- No longer stuck on Hammer when building fast
- Hostile mobs don't forget you are fighting them
- Hostile mobs don't moonwalk anymore
- Sulfur, obsidian, quartz now drop correct items
- Trees in shadow dimension drop wood
- Fences can be placed correctly now
