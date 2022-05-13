 Skip to content

Far Lands update for 13 May 2022

0.2 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Bow and Arrows
  • Stamina
  • Spikes for base defense
  • 1-5 keybinds

Changes:

  • Camp Fire now has extra fuel slot and durability is gone
  • Only on Q and R rotation
  • Pressing E on Bed now sets spawn point
  • Night a bit brighter
  • Day longer, night shorter
  • Furnance now costs mud
  • Zombies now drop cloth

Bug Fixes:

  • Picked up items now should stack correctly
    (can't be sure because i never could replicate the bug myself, old worlds might still be affected)
  • Changing a material for a building now takes items from inventory
  • No longer stuck on Hammer when building fast
  • Hostile mobs don't forget you are fighting them
  • Hostile mobs don't moonwalk anymore
  • Sulfur, obsidian, quartz now drop correct items
  • Trees in shadow dimension drop wood
  • Fences can be placed correctly now
