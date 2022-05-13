 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Sky Haven update for 13 May 2022

Version 0.7.1.214

Share · View all patches · Build 8736759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 0.7.1.214

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.214)
Saves are incompatible(you may keep playing on 0.7.1.213 in betas tab)

  • Improvements
  • remove redundant terminal corners
  • added sounds for new planes
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed impossibility to build a wall with polygon tool (CONTAINS_OBJECTS_ON_INTERNAL_WALLS)
  • fixed AirCargo1930 layout that breaks existing saves
  • fixed supply truck with first null lane issue
  • fixed single executor for transferring cargo
  • fixed infinite cargo loading
  • fixed AirCargo1930 traffic system network
  • fixed crash after attempting to start a new game
  • fixed modern ramp
  • fixed asphalt runway lenses issue
  • fixed Queue loading issue
  • fixed for new planes

Changed depots in 0.7.1.214 branch

View more data in app history for build 8736759
Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.