Version 0.7.1.214
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.214)
Saves are incompatible(you may keep playing on 0.7.1.213 in betas tab)
- Improvements
- remove redundant terminal corners
- added sounds for new planes
- Bug fixes
- fixed impossibility to build a wall with polygon tool (CONTAINS_OBJECTS_ON_INTERNAL_WALLS)
- fixed AirCargo1930 layout that breaks existing saves
- fixed supply truck with first null lane issue
- fixed single executor for transferring cargo
- fixed infinite cargo loading
- fixed AirCargo1930 traffic system network
- fixed crash after attempting to start a new game
- fixed modern ramp
- fixed asphalt runway lenses issue
- fixed Queue loading issue
- fixed for new planes
Changed depots in 0.7.1.214 branch