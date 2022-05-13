Version 1.0.1 - More cars and adjust rain.

Hi guys!
Thank you all for your downloads, reviews, and feedback!
In version 1.0.1 we added:
-
slider to control car quantity. Now you can go from just a few to a LOT of cars.
It will impact performance, so if you have a strong config on your PC, try to add more cars to the game!
If you want more performance on slower computers, slide to zero and be happy!
-
slider to control rain intensity
Some of you want to control rain intensity, we agree that this is a good feature! So, here you go!
It does not change performance, but changes your visibility, especially in VR devices with lower resolution.
Have a nice flight!
Changed files in this update