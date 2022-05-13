 Skip to content

Cyber Car update for 13 May 2022

Version 1.0.1 - More cars and adjust rain.

Share · View all patches · Build 8736666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys!

Thank you all for your downloads, reviews, and feedback!

In version 1.0.1 we added:

  • slider to control car quantity. Now you can go from just a few to a LOT of cars.
    It will impact performance, so if you have a strong config on your PC, try to add more cars to the game!
    If you want more performance on slower computers, slide to zero and be happy!

  • slider to control rain intensity
    Some of you want to control rain intensity, we agree that this is a good feature! So, here you go!

It does not change performance, but changes your visibility, especially in VR devices with lower resolution.

Have a nice flight!

