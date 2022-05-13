Yet another patch!!! This one is a bit more consequential.

Ok so, it first started as a patch for Steam Deck to improve readability of a few things and some interface issues to get Steam Deck verified. But then we discovered a few things.
- Eliminated Trigger Dead Zone: We made the analog triggers super sensitive--so now you just have to lightly touch them to flip. For people using analog triggers for flipping, this may reduce perceived lag.
- Removed Quality Levels: Now the game is always in THE BEST quality mode. We found in some cases it was defaulting to Medium--which means a lot of you were missing out on cool color FX etc. The quality levels haven't actually been necessary since Early Access--as the game wasn't optimized at all.
- Some UI Adjustments: We resized the patch notes, credits, and remapping screen to be more visible on Steam Deck. We also made patch notes totally accessible via control pad.
Changed files in this update