DEMON'S TILT update for 13 May 2022

Yet another patch!!! This one is a bit more consequential.

Build 8736588

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ok so, it first started as a patch for Steam Deck to improve readability of a few things and some interface issues to get Steam Deck verified. But then we discovered a few things.

  • Eliminated Trigger Dead Zone: We made the analog triggers super sensitive--so now you just have to lightly touch them to flip. For people using analog triggers for flipping, this may reduce perceived lag.
  • Removed Quality Levels: Now the game is always in THE BEST quality mode. We found in some cases it was defaulting to Medium--which means a lot of you were missing out on cool color FX etc. The quality levels haven't actually been necessary since Early Access--as the game wasn't optimized at all.
  • Some UI Adjustments: We resized the patch notes, credits, and remapping screen to be more visible on Steam Deck. We also made patch notes totally accessible via control pad.

