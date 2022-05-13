 Skip to content

Flowstone Saga Playtest update for 13 May 2022

Build 89 Patch Notes

Build 89 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AUDIO / VISUAL

  • Various new SFX and VFX

BUGS

  • Hagan sprite restored in mining scene
  • Various text updates and fixes
  • Old perk UI should no longer be accessible
  • Red orb positioning on the board should be correct, including the particle layer
  • Enabled tier 6 perks and fixed issue that occurred at level 12
  • Fixed issue with Status UI replaying animations
  • Item stat descriptions now showing correct multipliers
  • Fixed soft locks related to Hagan clears
  • Fixed issue with stun-on-combo perk softlocking
  • Fixed music fade volume issue (e.g. during "item get" animation)

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • If controller assignments do not exist, keyboard bindings will be shown instead of nothing
  • Increased size of bistro UI

