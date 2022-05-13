Build 89 Patch Notes

AUDIO / VISUAL
- Various new SFX and VFX
BUGS
- Hagan sprite restored in mining scene
- Various text updates and fixes
- Old perk UI should no longer be accessible
- Red orb positioning on the board should be correct, including the particle layer
- Enabled tier 6 perks and fixed issue that occurred at level 12
- Fixed issue with Status UI replaying animations
- Item stat descriptions now showing correct multipliers
- Fixed soft locks related to Hagan clears
- Fixed issue with stun-on-combo perk softlocking
- Fixed music fade volume issue (e.g. during "item get" animation)
QUALITY OF LIFE
- If controller assignments do not exist, keyboard bindings will be shown instead of nothing
- Increased size of bistro UI
