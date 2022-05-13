update 13 may 2022

 Skip to content

Acquitted update for 13 May 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added windowed mode with adjustable size - there should be way to make the game work on any monitor now (also twitch streamers should have an easier time with their screen set up)
  • Fixed the default controls / override for controllers (they must be selected in the options now so they won't override the mouse any more - you can leave your controller plugged in!)
  • Fixed all known remaining resolution issues for the player death / pause screen etc (please let me know if any more occur)
  • Fixed a bug where the player stays red if they beat the level while getting hit
  • Added several new controls to the pause menu and main menu

NEXT STEPS:

  • Add a second controller layout that uses a more traditional right joystick aiming for twin stick shooters
  • Create a controls guide for the gamepad / controller use

Thanks again guys. Very soon I can get to adding new content to the game (not just hardware & screen support)!

