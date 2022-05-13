update 13 may 2022

- Added windowed mode with adjustable size - there should be way to make the game work on any monitor now (also twitch streamers should have an easier time with their screen set up)
- Fixed the default controls / override for controllers (they must be selected in the options now so they won't override the mouse any more - you can leave your controller plugged in!)
- Fixed all known remaining resolution issues for the player death / pause screen etc (please let me know if any more occur)
- Fixed a bug where the player stays red if they beat the level while getting hit
- Added several new controls to the pause menu and main menu
NEXT STEPS:
- Add a second controller layout that uses a more traditional right joystick aiming for twin stick shooters
- Create a controls guide for the gamepad / controller use
Thanks again guys. Very soon I can get to adding new content to the game (not just hardware & screen support)!
Changed files in this update