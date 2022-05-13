Patch 0.4.7.5.13

Hello everyone, our new patch is out!
Bug Fixes:
- Block stacks would be lost even when upcoming damage was mitigated with armor. Block now only triggers if HP damage is prevented.
- Plated armor was causing some skills to not work properly( ex: ferocity didn't gain any momentum on attacks dealt on plated armor) This should be fixed.
- Fixed an issue where lifesteal would cause players to remain alive as "invisible" after death. You should die properly now.
- Fixed an issue where everytime theres a new skill or trinket or room choice, all 3 choices would be totatly different then previous choice. This would cause unintented difficulty on upgrading skills or rooms by getting multiple copies of them. Its now fixed to where the choices are fully random.
- Blood Lance would not gain any recast when affected by immortal lineage and blood gained from left over AP. This is now fixed.
- Fixed an issue where everytime Blood Missile would gain a recast, it would gain it as initial recast instead of normal. It now gains recast properly
- Fixed an issue where Rupture did not gain recast properly.
- Fixed an issue where everytime Blood Missile would gain a recast, it would gain it as initial recast instead of normal. It now gains recast properly
- During Victory screen, pressing "continue" button before the screen shows up caused crashes or caused skiping nights entirely. This is fixed.
- During Victory screen, going back to main menu then pressing continue would cause game to skip an entire night, this is also fixed.
- Fixed an UI issue where area of effect skills caused dead enemies to have damage number text on them as if they are still alive.
- Fixed an UI issue where after gaining 15 skills in skillbook the next page button wouldnt appear until next night.
- Fixed an issue where Tab and Haste skills could multicast even though they are cooldown skills. They no longer can multicast.
- Fixed an issue where everytime Blood Missile would gain a recast, it would gain it as initial recast instead of normal. It now gains recast properly
- Fixed an issue where room choices sometimes came as blank placeholders.
- Invasion turn was not saved properly after loading the game back during invasion. This caused some issues with hunter waves movements, it should be fixed now.
- Fixed an issue where Healing Station decor and Harp healed again if players reloaded the game during base preparation screen.
UI
- Fixed an issue with Claw's empowered version description would not fit the UI.
- Clan Sandreanni's 4th trinket slot now has hotkey "R".
- Heart of Corrondum now has an icon.
- Veteran Paladin and Grand Marshal Pentarei had some missing sound effects, they have been added.
Balance Changes:
Blood
- Devastation: is now multicastable.
- Calling: now also gives two recast to blood lance on use.
Ferocity
- Outsmart: Extra damage gained from intelligence is now 1 instead of 2.
- Exploit Weakness: Now gives strenght equal to 1.5 times of intelligence instead of 2.
Rooms
- Living room: level 3 now gives 20 experience per boss kill instead of heritage.
Traps
- Bear Trap: On all rarities this trap now deals percentage damage(of enemies maxHP) instead of direct damage.
- Javeline Launcher: On all rarities this trap now deals percentage damage(of enemies maxHP) instead of direct damage.
- New Trap Spike Pit: Deals direct damage to a single target.
- Spike Wall: Deals direct damage to all enemies.
Changed files in this update