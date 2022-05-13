 Skip to content

Heliotropism update for 13 May 2022

Update 1.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

The Bazaar

  • Every winter survived, you gain a number of fruits proportional to the current year and difficulty.
  • In this screen, you can use those fruits to purchase things to help your tree grow.
  • There are currently only elixirs available, but we have some plans on what to introduce in the updates to come.

Elixirs

  • Can be purchased in the Bazaar for prices from 4 to 24 fruits.
  • They last one run and don't stack, but their effects can be quite dramatic:
Elixir of Steady Growth

For the first year, energy costs don't increase.

Elixir of Sprouting

Start the game with 100 energy.

Elixir of Moist Environment

Starts the game in a small island.

Elixir of Peace

For the first year, there are no crises.

Fairy In a Bottle

Start the game with extra sigils on the map

