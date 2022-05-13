Update 1.7

Additions
The Bazaar
- Every winter survived, you gain a number of fruits proportional to the current year and difficulty.
- In this screen, you can use those fruits to purchase things to help your tree grow.
- There are currently only elixirs available, but we have some plans on what to introduce in the updates to come.
Elixirs
- Can be purchased in the Bazaar for prices from 4 to 24 fruits.
- They last one run and don't stack, but their effects can be quite dramatic:
Elixir of Steady Growth
For the first year, energy costs don't increase.
Elixir of Sprouting
Start the game with 100 energy.
Elixir of Moist Environment
Starts the game in a small island.
Elixir of Peace
For the first year, there are no crises.
Fairy In a Bottle
Start the game with extra sigils on the map
Changed files in this update