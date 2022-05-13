 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 13 May 2022

Update #55 - Ver. 0.5.5b - 22

Update #55 - Ver. 0.5.5b - 22

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Ruin problems fixed ( If this problem occurs again, please report. )

Changes

  • Red Desert Map adjustments
  • Lost Island Map adjustments
  • The effects of wind on the environment adapted

New

  • Resolution added 3840 x 2160 - 21:9
  • The complete weather system was revised ( Please report problems )
  • The graphics was improved and optimized
  • Rain is now blocked in buildings
  • World Temperature added

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
  • Multiplayer DLC
  • Add pause for single player

Videos

