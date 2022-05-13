Update #55 - Ver. 0.5.5b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Ruin problems fixed ( If this problem occurs again, please report. )
Changes
- Red Desert Map adjustments
- Lost Island Map adjustments
- The effects of wind on the environment adapted
New
- Resolution added 3840 x 2160 - 21:9
- The complete weather system was revised ( Please report problems )
- The graphics was improved and optimized
- Rain is now blocked in buildings
- World Temperature added
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
- Multiplayer DLC
- Add pause for single player
