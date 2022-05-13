WEEKLY RELEASE 0.19

2022-05-13 - Second content release for early access
This update contains two new chapters, bringing the current version to a total of six. In the new chapters you will meet a new foe (and slaves).
We have also spend time preparing the backend for more story telling sequences of events. Expect to see such gameplay improvements in the coming releases.
NEW
-
Two new chapters 'Killing Slaves' and 'Slaves and Stealth'
-
Speech box inside event, like the character's speech balloons, we will continue to develop over time
-
Art - Event 'Succubus' picture
-
Art - Event 'Hostile Slaves' picture
-
Art - Response 'Signal to Nomads' picture
-
Art - Response 'Flee' picture
-
Art - Response 'Protect' picture
-
Character speech balloon text in all chapters (as opposed to just in the first chapters)
CHANGE
- UI - All speech balloons text now in upper case
- Main Menu - 'Roosters' now contains credits of backers
- Discord server is turned off
- Several gameplay balance changes
Changed files in this update