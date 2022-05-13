 Skip to content

Coldage update for 13 May 2022

WEEKLY RELEASE 0.19

Build 8735976

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022-05-13 - Second content release for early access

This update contains two new chapters, bringing the current version to a total of six. In the new chapters you will meet a new foe (and slaves).

We have also spend time preparing the backend for more story telling sequences of events. Expect to see such gameplay improvements in the coming releases.


NEW

  • Two new chapters 'Killing Slaves' and 'Slaves and Stealth'

  • Speech box inside event, like the character's speech balloons, we will continue to develop over time

  • Art - Event 'Succubus' picture

  • Art - Event 'Hostile Slaves' picture

  • Art - Response 'Signal to Nomads' picture

  • Art - Response 'Flee' picture

  • Art - Response 'Protect' picture

  • Character speech balloon text in all chapters (as opposed to just in the first chapters)

CHANGE

  • UI - All speech balloons text now in upper case
  • Main Menu - 'Roosters' now contains credits of backers
  • Discord server is turned off
  • Several gameplay balance changes
