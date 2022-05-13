Eternal Edge + Update Version 200014

Eternal Edge + Version 200014 Change Notes
-
Fixed broken Steam Achievements:
---Four Birds, One Bullet
---A Little Flippy-Flip Here (Now triggered with the Charge Attack)
-
Updated Camera Lock-On feature
---Fixed issue where camera movement becomes jittery when enemies get too close
---Lock-On now remains even if an enemy gets knocked out of range
---Enemy Target no longer cycled if a different enemy than the one you're targeting gets too close
---Switch to Closest Target by releasing the Lock-On button and pressing it again
---Fixed issue where Camera would Flicker in Vault Instances when Locking On
-
Updated the Charge Attack to provide better feedback
---Once the Charge begins, Cross's Sword now lights up
-
Fixed Interaction bug where an interaction could stay "Available" even though you were out of range
---Desert Vehicle is now fixed
---Mechanized Doors are now fixed
-
Minor updates to Player Character Audio
-
Minor updates to Late Game Story Content
-
Fixed a few chests that were under the ground in the Southern Sands
-
Fixed a bug where you could activate Quick-Swap while interacting with an object, causing you to get stuck in the Swap Menu
-
Fixed collision issue in Black Crow Keep Throne Room
-
Removed bugged Tooltip in Vault Instances
-
Updated Quest NPC marker location for the quest "The Lingering Aftermath"
-
Fixed Audio issue on some objects that would cause them to ignore volume settings
---"The Guardian" mini-boss
---"Shield Broken" sound
