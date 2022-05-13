 Skip to content

Eternal Edge update for 13 May 2022

Eternal Edge + Update Version 200014

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Eternal Edge + Version 200014 Change Notes

  • Fixed broken Steam Achievements:
    ---Four Birds, One Bullet
    ---A Little Flippy-Flip Here (Now triggered with the Charge Attack)

  • Updated Camera Lock-On feature
    ---Fixed issue where camera movement becomes jittery when enemies get too close
    ---Lock-On now remains even if an enemy gets knocked out of range
    ---Enemy Target no longer cycled if a different enemy than the one you're targeting gets too close
    ---Switch to Closest Target by releasing the Lock-On button and pressing it again
    ---Fixed issue where Camera would Flicker in Vault Instances when Locking On

  • Updated the Charge Attack to provide better feedback
    ---Once the Charge begins, Cross's Sword now lights up

  • Fixed Interaction bug where an interaction could stay "Available" even though you were out of range
    ---Desert Vehicle is now fixed
    ---Mechanized Doors are now fixed

  • Minor updates to Player Character Audio

  • Minor updates to Late Game Story Content

  • Fixed a few chests that were under the ground in the Southern Sands

  • Fixed a bug where you could activate Quick-Swap while interacting with an object, causing you to get stuck in the Swap Menu

  • Fixed collision issue in Black Crow Keep Throne Room

  • Removed bugged Tooltip in Vault Instances

  • Updated Quest NPC marker location for the quest "The Lingering Aftermath"

  • Fixed Audio issue on some objects that would cause them to ignore volume settings
    ---"The Guardian" mini-boss
    ---"Shield Broken" sound

Eternal Edge Content Depot 896441
