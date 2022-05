Share · View all patches · Build 8735861 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 17:39:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The 16th Playtest Weekend is Here!

Play with your friends, stream the game, capture exciting highlights - all for FREE each weekend!

(Friday @ 4pm Pacific - Monday @ 7am Pacific)

This is the perfect moment to try Project Genesis, or if you have friends that are interested you can get them into the game free!

Haven’t signed up yet? Click the button below to visit our Steam store page and Request Access to the Project Genesis Playtest!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/700240/Project_Genesis/