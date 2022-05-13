 Skip to content

Halloween is Crazy as Hell update for 13 May 2022

Some fixes

Build 8735730

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • New option to disable/enable enemy particles.

Fixes:

  • Fixed some typos in some texts;
  • Fixed a bug in the tutorial where the player could not attack;
  • Fixed a bug where Skeletal Hand would deal double damage;
  • Fixed a bug with Time Gun: enemies being able to attack you while the game is paused;
  • Fixed a bug with Juninho: enemies being able to attack you while the game is paused;
  • Fixed the truth value of some Master Thales' questions;
  • Fixed the death screen showing "Mode: Normal" in Challenges;
  • Fixed a bug where purchases from external stores would not play the purchase sound.

Changes:

  • Area of melee Weapon attacks increased by 25%;
  • The rate of fire of some pistols has been increased;
  • Bombs are no longer thrown by the player, they are now planted immobile in the player's position;
  • Game pauses if Steam Overlay is open;
  • The start of the first waves of the first area is a little faster;
  • The Giant Skull boss now summons fewer demonic skulls than usual;
  • Added some more questions in Philosophical Challenge;
  • In the Boss Rush Challenge, bosses that don't drop chests now drop 40 coins on death.

