Some fixes

Additions:
- New option to disable/enable enemy particles.
Fixes:
- Fixed some typos in some texts;
- Fixed a bug in the tutorial where the player could not attack;
- Fixed a bug where Skeletal Hand would deal double damage;
- Fixed a bug with Time Gun: enemies being able to attack you while the game is paused;
- Fixed a bug with Juninho: enemies being able to attack you while the game is paused;
- Fixed the truth value of some Master Thales' questions;
- Fixed the death screen showing "Mode: Normal" in Challenges;
- Fixed a bug where purchases from external stores would not play the purchase sound.
Changes:
- Area of melee Weapon attacks increased by 25%;
- The rate of fire of some pistols has been increased;
- Bombs are no longer thrown by the player, they are now planted immobile in the player's position;
- Game pauses if Steam Overlay is open;
- The start of the first waves of the first area is a little faster;
- The Giant Skull boss now summons fewer demonic skulls than usual;
- Added some more questions in Philosophical Challenge;
- In the Boss Rush Challenge, bosses that don't drop chests now drop 40 coins on death.
